NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide on Saida Street, and they've issued a warrant for a second suspect in the case.
Police need your help locating Kenny Wayne Smith, Jr., 27, of Natchitoches. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Meanwhile, police arrested Cedric Daniels, 37, on Wednesday for Sunday morning's homicide.
Both suspects are being charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.
Police say the shooting happened off Highway 1 on Saida Street near Carter's Mobile Home Park. Jaqurian Casson, 21, was killed.