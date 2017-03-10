Shreveport police say they've made an arrest in a rash of recent break-ins at area eateries.
Sgt. Rod Johnson tells KTBS News that 38-year-old Morris Edwards is charged with one of the burglaries, and is suspected in several others.
Restaurants like Blue Southern Comfort, Monjuni's and Strawn's Eat Shop have all been targeted over the past couple of months.
Edwards faces one count of simple burglary. Detectives are conducting interviews and processing evidence that might possibly link him to other similar crimes.
Police identified Morris as a suspect following a report of a break-in Feb. 26 at Monjuni's restaurant in the 1300 block of Louisiana Avenue. Someone shattered a window to gain entry and got away with the restaurant's cash register.
Officers caught up with Morris Thursday.
Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
RELATED ARTICLE - Restaurant Burglaries have owners on high alert