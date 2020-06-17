SHREVEPORT, La. - A Bossier City man turned himself in to police and faces a charge of aggravated battery in a stabbing over the weekend.
Police said Shannon Anderson was arguing with the victim about a missing gun around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.
The argument escalated and police say Anderson fought, then stabbed the victim. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Anderson surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon. He remains in the city jail.
No bond has been set.
