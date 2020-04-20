Louisiana responds to coronavirus with rare bipartisanship

CENTRAL La. - Tony Spell, a local pastor who was cited in recent weeks after he flagrantly defied the state's stay-at-home order by holding services at Life Tabernacle Church, is facing new criminal charges.

According to the Central Police Department, Spell is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault related to an incident that happened Sunday. According to police records, Spell was driving a bus and backed it up on the shoulder of the road, almost hitting a protester. But, no one was hurt.

Spell is expected to surrender to authorities Tuesday. He will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Last week, a local attorney representing Spell was hospitalized with the coronavirus. One of Life Tabernacle's church members also died from COVID-19 that same week.

This is a developing story.

