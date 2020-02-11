UPDATE:
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Two people are in custody in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Bossier City that claimed a man's life.
Bossier City police say 18-year-old Raymond Henry of Bossier City and a 15-year-old juvenile female from Shreveport are in custody for second-degree murder. The juvenile is also charged with aggravated flight from an officer. Both were taken into custody following a police pursuit into Shreveport.
They are accused in the death of 20-year-old Adrian Carradine of Bossier City.
Just prior to 11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Alison Avenue. While patrolling the neighborhood, they saw gunfire coming from a vehicle and tried to stop it but the driver kept going.
It was during that pursuit when dispatchers received a call about a man being shot. Carradine was shot in the chest and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport, where he later died.
Officers stopped the vehicle in Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway beneath the Jimmie Davis bridge. Shreveport police assisted.
Henry is held on a $500,000 bond. The juvenile was transported to the Ware Detention facility for housing. Bail is set at $250,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY:
