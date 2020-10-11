ASHDOWN, Ark. - Police in Ashdown, Arkansas need help in locating two people accused of killing a man Tuesday Night.
RELATED ARTICLE: Ashdown police working to solve Tuesday night homicide
Police need help in finding Cheleka Johnson and Corey Garfield. Officers say both Johnson and Garfield shot and killed Dennis Graves,48.
Graves was was found lying in a driveway on Byrne Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Little River County Hospital where he later died.
First Degree Murder warrants for both Johnson and Garfield have been issued.
Officers believe both are considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information about their whereabouts contact either Little River County Dispatch at 870-898-5115 or Detective Zane Butler at 903-276-6370.