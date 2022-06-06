SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is confirmed dead after a shooting in Shreveport Monday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of West 70th and Jewella Avenue.
Officers at the scene tell KTBS that one male victim died.
Evidence markers could be seen nearby as police gathered information.
Nearly two dozen police and fire units were on the scene at one point.
Details of what led up to the shooting are unclear.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
