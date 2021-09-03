SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating two crime scenes that could be connected to a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital.
First, they were called to the 1900 block of Perrin Street near Norma Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday. That's in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.
KTBS 3 News has learned the victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Healthwith non life-threatening injuries.
Two blocks over, we the KTBS 3 crew found another scene in the 1800 block of Anna.
Stay with us on air and online as we learn more about this crime.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.