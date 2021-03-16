RUSTON, La. - Authorities in Lincoln Parish have a homicide on their hands Tuesday morning.
About 8:25 Monday night, sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Heard Road in reference to a shooting. That's southwest of Ruston.
They were met by a man at the road who said he had shot someone inside his home.
Inside, authorities found the victim, James Lamont Melton, dead on a couch.
Willie Derrick Jackson, 55, was questioned and arrested for one count of second degree murder. He's being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.
