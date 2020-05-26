SHREVEPORT, La. - It's been a busy night for Shreveport police with two shootings within less than an hour of each other. The first one sent a 10-month old to the hospital.
This happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of multiple shots being fired in the 2600 block of Westover near Hearne Avenue.
Police then got another call that a baby had been hit in the upper body by gunfire. The baby boy was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.
Police are still piecing together if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.
Just 30 minutes later, police were called to the scene of a man laying in the middle of the road after he had been shot. This was in the 1500 block of 59th Street near Linwood Avenue.
Investigators believe the 20 year old man was shot at a gas station near Hollywood and Broadway Avenue then drove himself to the scene where he called for help.
Police say he was shot three times but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.
If you have any information on either of these shootings call Caddo Crime Stoppers hotline at 673-7373.