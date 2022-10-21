BATON ROUGE, La. - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured.
The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were injured and seven of them were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police detained one person after the shooting, but sources say the person may not have been involved.
#BREAKING: Line of BRPD officers near Southern University after multi-victim shooting outside Kappa Alpha Psu fraternity. No life-threatening injuries reported. Stayed tuned on @WBRZ as we gather more info. pic.twitter.com/OhqFaS7Ijh— Kalista Mitrisin (@KalistaMitrisin) October 21, 2022