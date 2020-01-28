BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police detectives are searching for Garrett Gene Wilson, 48, of Bossier City.
Police say Wilson was reported missing from his home on Bluebonnet Drive Sunday. No one has heard from him since Thursday.
BCPD spokeswoman Traci Landry said Tuesday Wilson's apparent disappearance is an "open case," and as such she could not comment further on "what we have or don't have at this point."
The department is in close contact with the family, she added.
Bossier police ask anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts to contact them at 318-741-8611.
Wilson is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has no known medical problems.
Wilson has a criminal history. He served 7 years, 3 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to defrauding the Bossier Parish School Board. In 1995, he was sentenced to 15 years as an accessory to murder and armed robbery for his involvement in the murder of a man on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish.