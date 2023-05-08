MINDEN, La. - Minden Police say a body has been discovered in a wooded area off Auction Barn Road in Minden near the rodeo arena on Pine Street.
“We are investigating this as a homicide,” said Minden Police Chief Jared McIver around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. “It was discovered late today.”
When asked who discovered the body, McIver said they are looking at “everyone.” It is possibly linked to a missing persons report.
“It is now by process of elimination,” he said. “We’ve got to process the scene and get all our resources together. It’s in the early stages.”
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said his deputies were asked to assist in securing the area.
“This may wind up being the missing person,” he said, referring to a local man who had been missing for more than a week.
If you have any information relating to this case, please contact Minden Police at 318-377-1212.