MINDEN, La. - A body discovered in a wooded area off Auction Barn Road in Minden has been identified as 26-year-old Daniel Merritt. He was reported missing Tuesday.
Chief Jared McIver said Minden police were notified around noon Sunday of a location where they could find Merritt’s body.
“It is a homicide investigation for sure,” McIver said Monday. “We worked all night long and are still working this morning, along with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab investigators. The crime scene investigators finished up about 6 this morning.”
McIver said an autopsy will be required in order to determine exact cause of death.
“We do have leads, and we are in the process of elimination right now,” said the chief. “We’re moving pretty quickly on it. We are working around the clock until we nab the suspect.”