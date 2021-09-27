BATON ROUGE, La. - The body of a toddler from Baton Rouge was found in a remote area of Mississippi after a days-long search for the missing child.
Nevaeh Allen, 2, was found dead in the Logtown area of Hancock County on Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Sunday.
The FBI, in conjunction with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, shut down Logtown Road off Mississippi 604 in Pearlington on Sunday to search for the body of Navaeh, who was reportedly last seen in Baton Rouge neighborhood when her stepfather put her down for a nap on Friday.
The girl's body is being brought back to East Baton Rouge for an autopsy. The coroner's office said that examination is scheduled for Tuesday.
Detectives arrested 30-year-old Phillip Gardner, described by family as the girl's stepfather, earlier Sunday afternoon. Gardner was booked for unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice, suggesting that he had hidden the toddler's body.
Nevaeh was last seen when Gardner fell asleep while watching her around lunchtime Friday. She was not discovered as missing until her siblings arrived home from school around 4 p.m. Friday and the apartment door was open.
The toddler was reported missing from her home, an apartment complex on La Belle Avenue, in the Belaire neighborhood of Baton Rouge.
About the charges filed against Gardner, police said they were able to ascertain enough information while questioning him this weekend to charge him with a crime related to allegations he hid the body of the child.
Police, the fire department, State Police and the FBI were involved in the three-day-long search.
The child's mother, Lanaya Cardwell, said she left her children with her live-in boyfriend, the suspect, Friday.
In an interview with WBRZ, Phillip Gardner's mother, Kim Holmes, said, "I can't see my son hurting a child."
Her son was later charged in connection with the case. He was taken into custody earlier in the weekend and questioned.
"It should be the last two adults to see them kids, they need to be questioned," said Casey Amacker, the missing toddler's uncle.
Amacker doesn't believe his sister had anything to do with the toddler's disappearance but understands why she's being questioned.
"I think that [police] should take everybody, the two adults, and ask them the full questions because who can identify anything about her leaving this room right here and walking down these stairs. The story don't make no sense," Casey Amacker said.