CENTER, Texas - A registered sex offender in Center, Texas faces a $800,000 bond after he was arrested this week for violating his registration and having child phonography, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office says.
On March 9, 2021, a team of sergeants with the Office of the Texas Attorney General Criminal Investigations Division Child Exploitation Unit served search warrants on Robert Bradly Lindsey as a result of a report initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed Lindsey to be in possession of child pornography.
Lindsey is a registered sex offender with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify violations on Lindsey’s registration and charged him with three violations.
Lindsey was booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of Child Pornography and three charges of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements with a Previous Conviction.