BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police will deploy its Armed Robbery Task Force again this year at businesses and shopping centers throughout the holiday shopping season. Police say the task force is an effort to help deter business armed robberies and other crimes that have the potential to increase during this time of year.
Beginning Black Friday and continuing through Dec. 31, there will be an increase in law enforcement presence at and around shopping locations throughout Bossier City.
Overtime expenses to fund the task force are covered in part by a grant from the U.S. Justice Department. Bossier City police have utilized the task force during the holiday shopping season since 1987.