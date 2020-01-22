BOSSIER CITY, La. - An investigation is underway after a homicide in Bossier City late Tuesday night. It was just after 11 p.m. when police were called to the 900 block of Whittington Street.
Officers found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.