BOSSIER CITY, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bossier City man for allegedly distributing child pornography.
Jacob Cade Robinson, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday at his work place after detectives received a cyber tip regarding his internet usage. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at his home where they found a pornographic image on one of his electronic devices.
Robinson was charged with one count of distribution of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. He bond was set at $50,000.
Deputies say the investigation is continuing.