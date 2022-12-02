Jacob Robinson

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bossier City man for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Jacob Cade Robinson, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday at his work place after detectives received a cyber tip regarding his internet usage. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at his home where they found a pornographic image on one of his electronic devices.

Robinson was charged with one count of distribution of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. He bond was set at $50,000.

Deputies say the investigation is continuing.

Report a typo on this article
0
1
0
1
3