SHREVEPORT, La. - A sex crimes charge has landed a Bossier City man in jail. It dates back to July and involves the alleged sexual assault of a woman in east Shreveport.
According to a police department news release, the victim told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Antone Hill, 25. Detectives launched a weeks long investigation and ultimately were able to gather enough evidence to charge Hill with sexual battery.
Hill was taken into custody on Wednesday and remains in the Shreveport City Jail. No bond has been set.