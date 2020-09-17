BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police obtained additional arrest warrants for 52-year-old Stacey Glenn Wilhite on two counts of molestation of a juvenile.
During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two juvenile victims who were under the age of 14 at the time the crime occurred.
Wilhite turned himself in Wednesday at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility on the warrants. He posted bond totaling $150,000 and was released.
Wilhite was arrested in August on two charges of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Detectives say they found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with children under the age of 13.
Wilhite was also arrested in July on sexual battery charges.