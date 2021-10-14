BOSSIER CITY, La- After a manhunt that lasted most of Thursday afternoon, Bossier police have caught their suspect, who was discovered standing naked on a roof.
After allegedly breaking into a house on the 2700 Block of Foster St. ,and holding a family at gunpoint, witnesses say Jeremy Moore sprinted away from the scene after shooting one of the men at the house.
A sister of the man who was shot told KTBS that Moore had broken into their house to break into a safe. She then claims that Moore hit multiple family members with his gun before getting into the safe. After that, she says her brother ran out of the house after Moore, who shot him in the legs.
Police caught up with Moore hours later after he was seen standing on the roof of a house by Lamar Street, in the nude. Bossier Police say that Moore is now in custody and his bond is set at $620,000.