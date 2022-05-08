BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police have arrested two boys, ages 14 and 15, for a drive-by shooting that injured a seven-year-old girl Saturday.
The shooting happened at the North Park Apartments in the 2500 block of Montgomery Lane.
Police said the girl was standing outside in the apartment complex when she was grazed by a bullet that struck her in the head.
She was treated at a local hospital and released.
One suspect was arrested in Bossier City and the other apprehended in Shreveport.
Both were booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
The teen boys were booked into the Ware Youth Detention Center and have a bond of $485,000 each.
Police said the investigation continues and additional arrests are possible.