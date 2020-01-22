BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A woman killed in an overnight shooting in Bossier City has been identified as 26-year-old Kalisca Sheunta Williams of 910 Whittington Street in Bossier City, according to a news release
The investigation into Williams' death is ongoing.
Bossier City police responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to Williams' home on Whittington Street. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.