UPDATE:
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City teen shot Wednesday night has died and four people have been arrested.
The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Scott Street. Police found 18-year-old Xavier Jackson of Bossier City with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area. Jackson was transported to LSU Oschner hospital but later died from the injury.
Detectives identified Trevion Miles as the gunman and arrested him Thursday morning for second-degree murder. They say he shot Jackson outside of a residence on Scott Street during a confrontation over alleged stolen property.
Detectives also found evidence that Alisha Miles, 34, the suspect’s mother; Shambria Miles, 19, the suspect’s sister; and Kabreshia Sims, 29, a family friend, aided Trevion Miles in evading police. The three also were arrested Thursday morning. All are charged with accessory after fact.
The four were booked into the Bossier City jail. No bond is set.
Jackson is the fourth homicide victim so far this year in Bossier City.
ORIGINAL STORY:
