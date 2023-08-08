BENTON, La. - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has arrested a Caddo Parish man for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor in Bossier Parish. David Boyd, 40, was picked up on Aug. 2 on warrants obtained by Bossier Parish detectives.
Authorities say Boyd, who is a registered sex offender, met the victim on social media and began a sexual relationship with the victim that lasted for several years. After the arrest, Boyd was charged with the following:
- 2 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- 1 count indecent behavior with juveniles
- 1 count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
- 1 count of failure to notify law enforcement of change of residence
Boyd was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $975,000.
“The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate and track down those who choose to victimize the most innocent in our society, our children,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.