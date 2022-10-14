Bossier phone scam alert

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish.
Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, who called from phone number 318-909-4334. When answered, the caller tells the recipient that there is a criminal or civil matter against them. In order to pay it, they must get a gift card from Walgreens or send them money or a green dot card equivalent. Detectives say that when you ask to speak to a supervisor, another person gets on the phone and identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
Detectives say one way for residents not to fall victim to this scam is to know that it is not BSO policy to contact someone by phone demanding payment for a fine.
If you feel you have fallen victim to this scam please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.