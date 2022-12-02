BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier City teenager is facing thousands of counts of possession of child porn images, some of which included infants and young children, Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives said Friday.
Jacob Cade Robinson, 18, was first arrested Tuesday at his job after detectives got a cyber tip about his internet usage. Investigators then searched his home and found a single pornographic image on one of his electronic devices.
A thorough digital forensic examination of Robinson's electronic devices led to the discovery of more than 2,000 images showing child sexual abuse and images depicting the sexual abuse of animals, authorities said.
Robinson now faces 2,400 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles and three counts of possession of possession of videos depicting the sexual abuse of an animal.
Detectives say of the images on Robinson's device, 352 were identified as child pornography victims ranging in age from infants to prepubescent juveniles.
Robinson is in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. His initial bond was set at $50,000. It's been upped to over $24 million.