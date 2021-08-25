SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man and woman who died in a shooting on 70th Street Sunday.
Lazarus C. Thomas, 34, of Shreveport died in one car at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and 70th Street.
Paris D. King, 19, of Shreveport died in a second car that was struck by bullets at the same intersection.
Thomas and an another man were eastbound when someone in a white SUV or pickup opened fire. The other man was seriously injured, but survived.
King was in a second car also heading east be behind Thomas.
The driver of King's car did not stop at the scene. He discovered King, who was in the back seat, shot when they reached the intersection of 70th and Gilbert. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thomas was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died a short time later.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.