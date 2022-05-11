SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a man's body in the bed of a pickup in Shreveport.
Meantime, the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Gregory Myles, 61. He was beaten to death.
The call came in Sunday shortly after 6 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the 3100 block of Kentucky.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called to the scene. At this time this case is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.