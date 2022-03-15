Morgan Glenn

SHREVEPORT, La. - What started as a traffic stop ended as a water search Monday night in Caddo Parish.

Shortly before 8:30, Caddo deputies were called to assist in the search of a man who had run away from Greenwood Police following a traffic stop on Highway 80.

Morgan Glenn, 60, pulled into the Love's Travel Stop, but then took off on foot and jumped into a nearby body of water so he could hide from authorities.

Morgan Glenn
Morgan Glenn

Divers with the CPSO Marine Unit were able to locate him and pull him out. He was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Records show Glenn has outstanding probation warrants in Louisiana and Texas.

The case remains under investigation.

Morgan Glenn
Report a typo on this article
1
2
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments