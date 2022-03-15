SHREVEPORT, La. - What started as a traffic stop ended as a water search Monday night in Caddo Parish.
Shortly before 8:30, Caddo deputies were called to assist in the search of a man who had run away from Greenwood Police following a traffic stop on Highway 80.
Morgan Glenn, 60, pulled into the Love's Travel Stop, but then took off on foot and jumped into a nearby body of water so he could hide from authorities.
Divers with the CPSO Marine Unit were able to locate him and pull him out. He was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
Records show Glenn has outstanding probation warrants in Louisiana and Texas.
The case remains under investigation.