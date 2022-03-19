SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned six indictments in its session ending Friday, March 18.
Four were handed up against five men in connection with five homicides committed in the parish, while another two indictments, both sealed, were against two men in connection with separate rapes and associated criminal acts.
In addition, the Grand Jury no-true-billed two individuals in connection with separate homicides.
James Kelly Stubblefield of Ardmore, Oklahoma, 55, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the November 16, 2021, slaying of Jamar Norris Sr. Mr. Norris, 23, was shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Peach Street in Shreveport.
Armond Jamar Burgy of Shreveport, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the December 23, 2021 slaying of Katrayvon Hill. Mr. Hill, 20, was shot multiple times in a parking lot on Madison Street in Shreveport.
Jamarcus Jermaine Richardson of Shreveport, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two people, Teola Booker and D'Angelo Hinton. Ms. Booker, 41, was shot multiple times December 6, 2021 in a vehicle in a lot in the 4100 block of Miles Street in Shreveport. Mr. Hinton, also 41, was shot multiple times on the same date in the same location.
Darius Tyrese Persley of Shreveport and Quinton Peace, both 22, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the December 21, 2021 slaying of Chavez Sha'Montae Parker. Mr. Parker, 29, was shot multiple times in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of West 68th Street.
David Lee Gordy of Shreveport, 48, is charged with first-degree rape. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center December 14, 2021. Due to the nature of the charge against him his indictment was issued under seal.
Jimmie Lee Foster Jr. of Shreveport, 38, is charged with first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape, as well as second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center December 15, 2021. Due to the nature of the charge against him his indictment was issued under seal.
The Grand Jury declined to indict Gabriel Jones in connection with the August 23, 2017 homicide of Samario Webb. It also declined to indict Deyonta Horton in connection with the September 11, 2021 homicide of Desmond Lewis.