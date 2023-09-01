SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned seven true bills in its session ending Thursday, charging six individuals with crimes ranging from murder to rape.
Lil'Anthony Roshawn Johnson, 20, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in one indictment, and with illegal possession of stolen firearms in a separate indictment. The indictments are in connection with events of May 2023, resulting in the death of Lil'Charles Johnson, 24.
Reginald Marcell Roberson, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2023 slaying of Eddie Rogers, 72. He also was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the indictment.
Barry Dewight Davidson, 67, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2023 slaying of Charles Ray Bryant. Bryant, 62, was shot and killed at a residence in the 1500 block of Andrew Avenue.
Douglas Lacamron Anderson, 28, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles in one indictment. The murder charge is in connection with the second-degree murder of a juvenile referred to as L.M., born Aug. 2019, and killed between Nov. 2019 and Aug. 2021.
The final two indictments charged Kyson Lee and Wesley Roussell, with sex crimes. Lee, 18, of Shreveport, booked into Caddo Correctional Center May 27, 2023, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape. Roussell, also 18 and from Shreveport, booked into CCC May 19, 2023, is charged with first-degree rape.
Due to the nature of the charges and the victims involved, the indictments for Lee and Roussell were filed under seal.