CARTHAGE, Texas - A Keithville, Louisiana man was charged after the Panola County Sheriff's Office said he led Caddo Parish authorities on a chase while throwing drugs and syringes out of his car window.
Eric James Martin, 37, was arrested on two active warrants, one out of Texarkana for felony terroristic threat and another out of Beaumont for theft of property worth between $50 and $500 enhanced, according to a press release from Captain Sarah Fields.
Fields said Caddo Parish authorities were planning to charge Martin with aggravated flight, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two.
Fields said the sheriff's office received information from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office of a pursuit coming into Panola County on County Road 329 (State Line Road) around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The car turned onto U.S. 79 toward Carthage, and Fields said PCSO was notified from Caddo Parish that the suspect was throwing syringes and drugs out of the vehicle.
Panola County deputies responded, and around 10:56 a.m., they found the suspect vehicle stopped and Caddo Parish officers had the occupants out of the car, Fields said.
Martin was taken to the Panola County Detention Center, while Fields said a female passenger was not charged and given a courtesy ride back to Caddo Parish by Caddo Parish deputies.
"We are thankful the situation ended with no injuries and the suspect in custody," Fields said.