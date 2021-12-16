SHREVEPORT, La. - A Mooringsport man has been taken into custody following standoff Thursday morning in north Caddo Parish.
Sheriff Steve Prator said deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at 10,050 Mooringsport Latex Road. Prator said when Cpl. Maggie Boykin arrived at the scene, she was met outside by the victim and a small child.
Boykin entered the home and found Jacob Seth Cannon, 34, had barricaded himself in a bedroom. She attempted to speak with Cannon and smelled an accelerant inside the home. Boykin said Cannon then threw an accelerant at her and threatened to light himself and her on fire.
During the negotiations, Cannon fired at least one shot from a pistol inside the residence. Deputies entered the home just before 8 a.m. and took Cannon into custody.
He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery (second offense) and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.