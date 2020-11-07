SHREVEPORT, La- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Personnel Division hosted a recruitment event on Saturday morning.
The event happened at the Sheriff's Reentry Facility, next to the Caddo Correctional Center.
Security and Corrections deputies, RN's, and LPN's are among the open positions at the Sheriff's Office. Interested applicants were given a written reading comprehension test at the event.
The Sheriff's Office is looking for dedicated, community-minded people to join their ranks. If you're interested in joining, contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Personnel Office at 318-681-0812 or go to their website.