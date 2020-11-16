SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers are helping local law enforcement to solve more crimes this year.
That's right, tips and rewards are up, especially in the last few weeks.
All tips thanks to the community and an improved way for them to submit them.
KTBS 3 reporter Brandy Campbell spoke with President of the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Reed Ebarb. He said they have seen a 10% increase this year, solving 96 cases so far. In that number included six homicides, two attempted homicides and five robberies.
Just this month their board approved over $9,000 for tips that lead to solved cases.
They attribute part of that increase to a newer system called P3.
It allows people to submit information anonymously without having to make a phone call. The system allows for the tipster to communicate online through messages. Ebarb explained they want to keep this momentum going.
“Knowing were clearing those cases is a good thing,” said Ebarb. “But we want to continue that in November. We want to know about any homicide, any armed robbery, anything you know we want to know. Because we want to pay that tip. Even if it is a few months or few years old. Give us your information on these cases so we can look into it and hopefully clear it by arrest and pay you.”
When Ebarb was asked how this increase came about he brought up two points he said that Crime Stoppers fostered a better relationship with police and the sheriff’s office. Their latest change in software for online tips had also helped.
“They don't have to call in, they can just jump on the app, submit their tip and that's it,” said Ebarb. “There is a lot of things at play but I think that's a big one. It lets us better communicate with people because they're never calling in. They just check at their convenience when they feel safe. And people know they can chat back and forth with us. Anonymously and that really helps us build trust in the program.”
Crime Stoppers also wants to encourage people to put up cameras on their homes in hopes of capturing any possible crimes near your home on camera.
If you have a tip on a crime in Shreveport you can call Caddo Crime stoppers at 318 673-7373 or go to http://www.P3Tips.com/274
If you would like to see what crimes they need help solving visit their Facebook page here.