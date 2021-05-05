SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for a driver who abandoned a car early Wednesday after hit and run near a cemetery.
The driver took out a light pole in the crash on St. Vincent Avenue near Claiborne Avenue, across from Magnolia Manor.
SPD confirms to KTBS 3 News that they found an alcohol bottle and beer cans in the nearby cemetery that could be connected to the crash.
An eyewitness saw the crash and told police the driver was traveling fast, lost control and crashed into the light pole and guard rail across from Magnolia Manor.
That driver is still on the loose.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.