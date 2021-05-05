SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a light pole and abandoned the vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Shreveport police say an alcohol bottle and beer cans were found nearby that could be connected to the crash.
An eyewitness saw the crash and told police the driver was traveling fast, lost control and crashed into the light pole and guard rail across from Magnolia Manor nursing home.
