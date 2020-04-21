CARTHAGE, Texas - A woman was injured and a Carthage man arrested after police said a shooting took place in the 300 block of Live Oak Street late Monday night.
Clarence Thompson IV, of Carthage, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Panola County Detention Center, with bond information not yet available.
Carthage Assistant Police Chief Blake Smith said officers answering reports of gunshots found several people in a yard, but no one knew anything.
Officers then received a call from UT Health Carthage, who reported a gunshot victim, Smith said. Officers went to the hospital and found a woman had a gunshot wound in her chest.
Smith said officers arrested Thompson around 11 a.m. Tuesday after the Panola County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest.
Smith said the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.