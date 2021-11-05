SHREVEPORT, La. -Caddo Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne and his sister, Belena Turner, plead guilty Friday night to wire fraud. Cawthorne also plead guilty to a charge of aiding and assisting in making and subscribing a false tax return in connection with a separate indictment. That indictment was returned by a federal grand jury against him in December 2019.
Cawthorne and Turner were set to go on trial in federal court on Monday.
The government says they defrauded a federally funded summer feeding program of more than $500,000 between 2011-2015.
They ran the program through their non-profit, United Citizens and Neighborhoods.
The government accused Cawthorne and Turner of inflating the number of meals served, which meant they got money they were not entitled to receive.
The indictments alleged the money was used on personal expenses such as private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, restaurant meals and campaign expenses.
Cawthorne and Turner each face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, on the wire fraud count. In addition,Cawthorne faces up to 3 years in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both, on the tax fraud count.
Sentencing has been set for March 16, 2022.