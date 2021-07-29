MINDEN, La. — A small child is dead, after gunfire rang out in a residential area in Minden Wednesday, according to Minden police.
Police said the child was pronounced dead at Minden Medical Center, where he had been transported by his parents following the shooting.
The shooting reportedly occurred on Plum Street in Minden, after the shooter(s) fired multiple times at a residence, according to police.
Citing an ongoing investigation into the shooting, authorities said no other details are being released at this time. The child’s age has not been released.
In a Facebook post just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Minden Police Association made the following statement:
Authorities said the shooting was reportedly in retaliation for a shooting that occurred in Arcadia earlier in the night. That shooting resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.
It is time for the community to step up and take action. Short staffed MPD Officers patrol high crime areas, but are only as successful as their staffing limitations allow. They need the public to speak out and report these dangerous criminals. They need qualified individuals to fill their ranks.
As others try and minimize the gunfire in this once peaceful community, MPD Officers go from violent call to violent call. They know the seriousness of the pain and suffering these dangerous criminals inflict.
The short staffed Minden Police Department came when called. Every detective employed by the police department went to the multiple crime scenes to ensure the victim received the investigation that he deserved.
Prayers and deepest condolences to the family of the victim.
Again, if you would like to make an anonymous tip, please call the Minden Police Department or utilize the contact us link on our page.
The child’s death comes on the heels of another fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Minden just over a week ago, which claimed the life of 17-year-old Ty’Quan Morris.