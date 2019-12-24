SHREVEPORT, La. – On Tuesday, a woman was shot on the corner of Malcom Street and Werner Avenue. Neighbors said the woman and her twin brother were standing in the middle of the street arguing with someone in a vehicle. Shortly after, witnesses said someone in the car began shooting at the twins and drove away from the scene. The woman was shot. However, her brother was believed to be the main target according to neighbors. The paramedics responded and took the woman to the hospital. Witnesses say the police detained her brother and took him in for questioning.