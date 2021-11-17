SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has reached the 80 mark with the number of homicides recorded so far in 2021.
The fatal shooting, which happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday, claimed the life of Jamar Alexander Norris, 23, of Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish coroner.
Norris was shot multiple times at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments on Peach Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 4 p.m., the coroner said.
People who lived in the area said the shooting was related to a personal dispute. A witness said that he saw the man who was shot collapse on the sidewalk.
Shreveport police have not released any other details about the homicide.