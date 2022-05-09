SHREVEPORT, La. - Community efforts are underway to help put a stop to the increasing violence in Shreveport.
Monday at 5:30 p.m., Councilwoman Levette Fuller will host a town hall meeting at Caddo Magnet High School's Performing Arts Center. That's at 1601 Viking Drive.
Then at 6 p.m., the Northwest Louisiana Development Corporation and Praise Temple will host the 'We Are Better Together' rally at the Praise Temple Plaza parking lot. That's at 4725 Greenwood Road.
Both groups hope to encourage more discussion on the impact of violence within the communities and resources to help prevent these crimes.