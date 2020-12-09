SHREVEPORT, La-- Tuesday evening’s city council meting had a packed agenda; however, crime rose to the forefront.
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor has been taking steps to reach the people in her district. Within recent weeks, she has been doing “grassroots walks” to speak with the community to understand why there has been an uptick in crime.
Taylor even joined forces with Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond. However, she feels the efforts continue to fall short as there is still a disconnect between the community and law enforcement.
At one point in the meeting, Taylor directly addressed Chief Raymond. She emphasized the importance for more conversations to transpire between the community and police officials as she states, “If you don’t know those streets, you’re just another person in uniform.” Taylor went on to say that even though such conversations are tough, they need to happen for real change to occur.
Other city council members also expressed their public safety concerns. Grayson Boucher offered his suggestions, urging Chief Raymond to consider bringing police officers back into the classroom. Boucher believes that by doing so, it gives students an opportunity to ask officers questions at a young age to better educate them, with hopes to address crime long-term.
Also at the meeting was Shreveport resident Quinton Aught. According to Aught, he has experienced two shootings in his lifetime. He says he was at Stoner Hill when the drive by shooting happened on Tuesday. He says he recently lost a friend he mentored to gun violence. Exhausted by the frequent homicides and wanting to see real change in his community, Aught even ran for city council in 2018. Although unsuccessful, his efforts to address the city’s issues have not stopped.
At the meeting Aught said, “We must look at what’s the perception that these young black men see every day within their community…How can we say, ‘Don’t kill each other and don’t do these types of things but they don’t have anything to value’”. When narrowing down what he believes to be the two greatest issues contributing to the violence and inability to obtain justice, he says poor lighting and the absence of cameras in certain neighborhoods is an issue. “Darkness and no cameras…I really don’t understand why some streets don’t have light poles so if someone is coming down the driveway, they shooting up houses and everything and we can’t catch anything on camera”, said Aught. He believes the city needs to start addressing crime by allocating funds for these communities that lack these items.
Aught went on to say that while one group is not solely responsible for addressing crime, collectively, individuals, police, and city council members can better prevent it.