SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the person or persons responsible for shooting a south Shreveport convenience store clerk late Wednesday night. It happened at the Circle K at Jefferson Paige and Pines Road.
Police on the scene told KTBS 3 News the victim was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the shoulder, with a small caliber weapon. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.
Police say two customers found the clerk on the floor when they came inside. They say it did not appear to be a robbery as there was nothing apparently stolen from inside the store.
Police do not have any description of the shooter at this time.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
