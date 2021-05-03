SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Shreveport townhome in the city's South Highland's neighborhood.
Shreveport police officers said the incident first went out as a shots fired called just after 11 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived at the Lakeville Townhomes in the 3700 Richmond, officers found several shell casings on scene and some damage on the side of the building.
Inside one of the townhomes officers found Emanual E. King, 19, of Vivian. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, King was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers do not have any suspect information at this time.
If you know anything call Caddo-Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
