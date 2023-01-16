SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
The men got into a fight and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other, according to police. Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr., 18, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police are still looking for the gunman. If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.