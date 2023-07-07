SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has named four Shreveport men killed at an Independence Day party in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood Tuesday.
Three victims died at the scene and were Caddo Parish's 38th, 39th and 41st homicides of the year. They were shot around 11:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pearl Street, near Jones-Mabry Road. Two immediately identified at the scene were Morad Aziz, 22, of Stewart Lane and Jarike J. Dorsey, 19.
Also shot was Demorie Williams, 24, of Martha Lane. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died about 12:30 a.m. Williams' death marked the 40th homicide of the year for Caddo Parish.
A fourth victim, a 17-year-old male, was found nearby in a field about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He's been identified as Syncere Brown, of Jody Lane. He was the 41st homicide of the year.